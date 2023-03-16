National Pension Service Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,505,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,183 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of Carrier Global worth $53,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Argus raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

CARR stock opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

