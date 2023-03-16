National Pension Service Increases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Charter Communications worth $63,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $12,416,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 219.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $341.94 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $578.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

