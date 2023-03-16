National Pension Service Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

National Pension Service raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,167,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Uber Technologies worth $57,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303,523 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 63.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,628,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $440,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,929,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $144,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

UBER opened at $31.97 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

