National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

National Pension Service increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,864 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Exelon worth $66,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

