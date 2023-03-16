National Pension Service Purchases 12,586 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Kimberly-Clark worth $62,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 189,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after buying an additional 40,788 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

KMB opened at $125.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

