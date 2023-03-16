National Pension Service Purchases 26,385 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.18% of American International Group worth $64,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 970.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $47.96 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

