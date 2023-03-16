National Pension Service Purchases 2,734 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

National Pension Service increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Equinix worth $68,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,420,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Equinix by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,650,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,390,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.28.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $694.99 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $709.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.32.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.60%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.