National Pension Service Purchases 29,358 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.20% of Hilton Worldwide worth $66,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $287,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Citigroup cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

NYSE:HLT opened at $135.83 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.