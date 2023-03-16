National Pension Service Raises Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,377 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.08% of Airbnb worth $52,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Airbnb by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.40. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $179.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $274,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,716,863 shares of company stock valued at $215,780,889 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

