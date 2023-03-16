National Pension Service Raises Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,026 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.20% of Microchip Technology worth $68,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Boston Partners boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,085,000 after buying an additional 664,472 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,477,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,929,000 after buying an additional 554,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $80.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

