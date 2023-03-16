National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of DexCom worth $48,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after purchasing an additional 511,557 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 327.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 333.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $372,236,000 after purchasing an additional 119,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DexCom by 319.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,722 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $113.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.03 and its 200-day moving average is $106.07. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,373 shares of company stock worth $18,715,471. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.