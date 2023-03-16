National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.19% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $51,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.75.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $464.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $560.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.47.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

