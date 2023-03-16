National Pension Service Reduces Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

National Pension Service cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of IQVIA worth $53,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.27.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $195.27 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $254.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.44 and a 200 day moving average of $209.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

