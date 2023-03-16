National Pension Service Sells 48,265 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

National Pension Service cut its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,265 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.19% of onsemi worth $52,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in onsemi by 66.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in onsemi by 104.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in onsemi by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in onsemi by 73.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Summit Insights raised onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $78.00 on Thursday. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.74.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

