National Pension Service Sells 5,792 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,784 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Electronic Arts worth $54,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Insider Activity

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.71 and a 200-day moving average of $122.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

