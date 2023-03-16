Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,918 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.24% of Nucor worth $64,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $144.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.02. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

