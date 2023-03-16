OLD Republic International Corp Sells 133,300 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

OLD Republic International Corp decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,300 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $57,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick Murphy Gallagher sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $956,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Patrick Murphy Gallagher sold 5,051 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $956,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,933 shares of company stock worth $4,747,098 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.21. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.24 and a 12 month high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

