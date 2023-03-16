OLD Republic International Corp Sells 200,000 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

OLD Republic International Corp cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.2% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $66,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 128,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 53,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $107.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average of $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.