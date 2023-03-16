OLD Republic International Corp Sells 280,000 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Kellogg worth $37,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on K shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Performance

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $7,074,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,931,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,618,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $7,074,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,618,220.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,770,511 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average of $70.61. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.