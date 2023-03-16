Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $995,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $985.79 billion, a PE ratio of -356.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average is $101.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

