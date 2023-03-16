Power Corp of Canada Acquires New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Netflix Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $303.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $396.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.51. The company has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.