Power Corp of Canada Buys New Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,419 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,332 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,789 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,323,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

