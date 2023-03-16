Power Corp of Canada Buys Shares of 7,848 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,848 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 102.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of EBAY opened at $40.81 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

