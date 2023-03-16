Power Corp of Canada Buys Shares of 9,991 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 36.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in FOX by 89.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in FOX by 108.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FOX by 63.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.91.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

