Power Corp of Canada Has $19.41 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Power Corp of Canada grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.9% of Power Corp of Canada’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $152.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.38. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

