Power Corp of Canada Invests $196,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,419 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

