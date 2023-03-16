Power Corp of Canada Invests $252,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $631.74 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $718.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $681.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

