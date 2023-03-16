Power Corp of Canada Invests $277,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

