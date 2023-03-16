Power Corp of Canada Invests $333,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $749,291.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 982,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,473,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $380,580.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,303,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $749,291.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 982,654 shares in the company, valued at $35,473,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CG opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.31.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

