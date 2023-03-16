Power Corp of Canada Invests $349,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 122.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $11,252,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $423,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 69,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

SU stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

