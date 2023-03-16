Power Corp of Canada Invests $370,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $213.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.