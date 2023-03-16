Power Corp of Canada Makes New $158,000 Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of -36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

