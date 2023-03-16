Power Corp of Canada Makes New $248,000 Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after buying an additional 286,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,993,000 after purchasing an additional 186,843 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Public Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94,593 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,614,000 after acquiring an additional 64,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $288.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.30. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

