Power Corp of Canada Makes New $327,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,209 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals Trading Down 5.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.46.

Shares of URI stock opened at $393.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $430.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.