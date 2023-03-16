Power Corp of Canada Makes New $416,000 Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 9.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 6.7% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Copart by 7.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $71.68.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

