Power Corp of Canada Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,608,000 after buying an additional 4,315,285 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,991,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,582,000 after buying an additional 285,949 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.4% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 13,309,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,885,000 after buying an additional 182,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,618,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,814,000 after buying an additional 190,193 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 2.6 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Further Reading

