Power Corp of Canada Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Centene by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,979,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,672,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,489,000 after buying an additional 183,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,614,000 after buying an additional 109,994 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.94.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading

