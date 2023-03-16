Power Corp of Canada Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $487.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $574.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.18.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

