Power Corp of Canada Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

