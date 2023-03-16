Power Corp of Canada Purchases New Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $113.58 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $179.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day moving average is $107.40.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $274,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $274,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $811,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,716,863 shares of company stock worth $215,780,889 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

