Power Corp of Canada Purchases Shares of 1,955 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,955 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,373 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,183 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 510 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.71 and a 200-day moving average of $122.32. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.