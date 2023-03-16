Power Corp of Canada Takes $354,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,168 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6,918.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,915 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 244,376 shares of company stock worth $45,293,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $202.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $203.94.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

