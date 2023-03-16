Power Corp of Canada Takes Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.05. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,244 shares of company stock worth $5,231,853. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

