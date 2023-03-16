Power Corp of Canada Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.09.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $524.18 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $537.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.77.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.