PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.42

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and traded as low as $14.27. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 32,450 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in seeking and development of petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. The firm is also involved in generating royalty production revenues as petroleum and natural gas produced from its properties. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.