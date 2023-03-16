PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,405,000 after acquiring an additional 143,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,134 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,380,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.75. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,479 shares of company stock valued at $25,741,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

