Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,697 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.19% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $54,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.2 %

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Further Reading

