Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,437 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Realty Income worth $54,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Realty Income by 31.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Realty Income by 183.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.88. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.