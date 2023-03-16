River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 3,360 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 140,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.09.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

VSCO opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Recommended Stories

