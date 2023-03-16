River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 5,060 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,563 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 76.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,457 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

TRIP stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.92 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

